  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Francisco look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in San Francisco via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

124 Waverly Pl.




Here's this apartment at 124 Waverly Pl. in Chinatown, listed at $1,600 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood floors. Unfortunately, there isn't a kitchen.

(See the listing here.)

1507 California St.




Listed at $1,675 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1507 California St. in Nob Hill.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a communal kitchen. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate carpeted floors, a deck and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(Here's the listing.)

999 Bush St. #306




This studio apartment, situated at 999 Bush St. in Lower Nob Hill, is listed for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and good natural lighting. Cats are allowed. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

767 Pine St., #A




And here's a studio apartment at 767 Pine St. in Chinatown, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,700 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors.

(Check out the listing here.)

1086 Post St., #202



Listed at $1,875 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1086 Post St. in Polk.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

621 Taylor St., #34




To wrap things up, there's this 252-square-foot studio apartment at 621 Taylor St. in Lower Nob Hill. It's being listed for $1,895 / month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, carpeted floors and built-in storage features. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos