  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Indian Restaurant 'Raavi' Debuts In SoMa

Photo: Vincent L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Raavi, a new Indian resturant, has opened in SoMa at 1063 Market St. (between Golden Gate Ave & Taylor St.).

The new spot features an extensive menu of popular mainstays like lamb and chicken curries, biryani, veggie dishes, seafood and more.

On the menu, look for dishes like chicken or lamb shish kebab, lamb cooked with cauliflower, chicken vindaloo with hot spices and vinegar, prawn biryani, an array of vegetarian dishes like aloo gobi potato and cauliflower, and daal.
Photo: Jimmy W./Yelp

Look for housemade naan breads and a selection of desserts and drinks like mango lassi on hand, too.

Raavi has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Janesh R., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said the food was "delicious" with " really good portion sizes and free chai at the end of your meal. Ankit gave great recommendations and provided us with very friendly service."

"I like that it's clean and the guy who took my order was friendly," wrote Yelper Sondra H.

"In a neighborhood that has no shortage of Indian options, Raavi holds its own," said Brad K. "Raavi offers large portions and includes free chai at a very fair price."

Raavi is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos