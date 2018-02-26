  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In San Jose

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,450. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

11841 Southwood Dr.




Then there's this 372-square-foot residence at 11841 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North, listed at $1,500 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting.

(See the listing here.)

11730 Southwood Dr.




Listed at $1,600 / month, this 535-square-foot studio apartment is located at 11730 Southwood Dr. (at Latimer Avenue) in San Tomas - North.

In the bright unit, look for hardwood flooring and garden access. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

1895 Curtner Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1895 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, expect carpeted floors and good storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the listing here.)

466 N 13th St.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 466 N 13th St. in San Jose - Northside, which, with 450 square feet, is going for $1,750 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(Check out the listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102



Over at 3226 Kimber Ct. in Cambrian Park, there's this 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,795 / month. I

n the unit, the listing promises a private balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features a swimming pool and outdoor space.

(View the listing here.)

4813 Clydelle Ave.




To round things out, there's this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 4813 Clydelle Ave. in Cambrian Park.

It's being listed for $1,900 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
