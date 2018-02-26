  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DIANNE FEINSTEIN

Senator Dianne Feinstein fails to receive party backing

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time, California's senior senator Dianne Feinstein failed to win the backing of her party in a re-election bid. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
For the first time, California's senior senator Dianne Feinstein failed to win the backing of her party in a reelection bid.

Neither Feinstein nor her challenger, State Senator Kevin De Leon, captured the 60 percent of votes needed from the delegates at this past weekend's State Democratic party convention. De Leon came closer with 54 percent to her 37 percent.

RELATED: Democrats in California decline to endorse Dianne Feinstein's re-election bid

On Monday, political pundits are assessing the implications. Jeremiah Garretson is an Assistant Professor of political science at Cal State East Bay. He believes its an indication of how far left the party is swinging.

Many of the delegates are now part of the progressive wing of the party and Feinstein is considered moderate or centrist.

Garretson says, "I think California is changing, the California Democratic party is becoming more diverse, more millennial and she has not been adapting quick enough."

RELATED: US Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation

The 84-year-old has served in the Senate since 1992 and is running for her fifth term.

Her top strategist, Bill Carrick, downplays the lack of the party endorsement. Carrick says, "She (still) has a big lead in all the polls and a big financial advantage."

The June 5 primary election will allow the top two vote-getters to advance to the general election in November. ABC7 News did not receive a response to our request for comments from Senator Feinstein or her office.

Click here for more stories related to Dianne Feinstein.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssenatedianne feinsteinu.s. & worlddemocratsvotingelectionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Democrats in California decline to endorse Dianne Feinstein
DIANNE FEINSTEIN
Democrats in California decline to endorse Dianne Feinstein
Cal student heading back to Berkeley after detainment, not end of battle
'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump comment
Trump tweets 'not language used' on 's---hole countries' comment
More dianne feinstein
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video