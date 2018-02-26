  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Free Tax Preparation In Oakland

Photo: David Reber/Flickr

By Hoodline
State and federal tax returns are due by April 17th; here are two options for getting one of the year's least pleasant tasks out of the way early--and for free.

Because of major budget cuts, the IRS is no longer providing many tax forms and instructions to libraries. Before your appointment, download forms directly from the IRS website or visit the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center at 1301 Clay Street in downtown Oakland, open weekdays from 8:30am-4:30pm.

Here's what you should bring to your tax prep appointment:
  • copies of last year's federal and state tax returns
  • Social Security card
  • 2017 wage and income statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
  • valid photo ID
  • interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
  • all Forms 1095- A,B or C (Health Insurance Statements)
  • proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
  • total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
  • copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable (example: unemployment benefits)
  • if filing a joint return, your spouse.


Oakland Public Library




The Oakland Public Library system offers free tax preparation and filing in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Priority is given to senior citizens.

All available dates, times and branch locations are located on the Oakland Public Library website; call one of the branches listed here to set an appointment.

Volunteers will be available to answer questions and help you prepare your tax returns from now until April 14th.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance


Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in partnership with The United Way offers free tax preparation for residents who earned $54,000 or less last year.

VITA can file your 2017 tax returns (federal and state) and The United Way can file previous returns and out of state returns.

To make an appointment, contact the The Unity Council Career Center at 510-535-6101 between 9am and 6pm on weekdays. The program serves clients out of their facility at 1900 Fruitvale Avenue.

Visit The United Council's website for a complete list of required documents.

Not a U.S. citizen? File through VITA with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number assignment letter which may be substituted if you do not have a Social Security number.

If you've found other free tax preparation locations in Oakland, email tips@hoodline.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos