Bay Area LIFE: TheatreWorks summer camp helps kids build confidence

If your child enjoys singing, acting, and dancing, TheatreWorks camp provides the perfect opportunity to practice and perform. Located in the Silicon Valley, TheatreWorks offers summer camp classes in which students embark on one to two week sessions jam-packed with learning and fun. Sessions focus on building acting and stagecraft skills, using imaginations, and working together to create an original performance.
Summer Camp Description:
Students can expect to learn playwriting, stagecraft, dancing, music, and acting all while making friends and learning new skills. Students will write and perform an original play under the direction of experienced and professionally trained teaching artists.
Summer 2018 (Grades K-6)
Session A: June 4-15, 2018 at Duveneck Elementary in Palo Alto
Session B1: June 18-29, 2018 at Duveneck Elementary in Palo Alto
Session B2: June 18-29, 2018 at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park
Session B3: June 18-29, 2018 at Covington School in Los Altos
Session C1: July 9-20, 2018 at Duveneck Elementary in Palo Alto
Session C2: July 9-20, 2018 at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park
Session D: July 23-August 3, 2018 at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park
