SNOW

VIDEO: Snow storm brings winter wonderland to Mt. Hamilton

Timelapse video from Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton shows the weather going from sunny on Sunday to rainy with lots of snow on Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
MT HAMILTON, Calif. (KGO) --
What a difference a day makes.

VIDEO: Storm dumps fresh snow north of Mt. Hamilton

You think it's cold where you live, just go 1,000 to 2,000 feet up, where it's below freezing, cold enough to support some frozen precipitation.

A significant snow storm will move into the Sierra later in the week, bringing feet of snow.

RELATED: Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow

Watch the video above for more from ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma on the snow in the Bay Area.

Click here for more stories and videos related to snow.

