VIDEO: Snow storm brings winter wonderland to Mt. Hamilton

We sent Sky7 to mountains east of San Jose & Mother Nature didn't disappoint. This morning's storm left a few inches of #snow. Scattered showers & t'storms could add to total in isolated areas but will not blanket higher terrain like this morning. pic.twitter.com/nA6nPoMGV8 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 26, 2018

This is what it looked like driving up Mt.Hamilton today! 1st snow ❄️ of the season @LickObservatory #abc7now pic.twitter.com/LtPuXD7IPD — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) February 26, 2018

What a difference a day makes.Timelapse video from Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton shows the weather going from sunny on Sunday to rainy with lots of snow on Monday.You think it's cold where you live, just go 1,000 to 2,000 feet up, where it's below freezing, cold enough to support some frozen precipitation.A significant snow storm will move into the Sierra later in the week, bringing feet of snow.Watch the video above for more from ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma on the snow in the Bay Area.