BUSINESS

San Francisco employees rally to support unions

Reaction to a Supreme Court hearing on public employees and unions was loud and angry in the Bay Area today. (KGO-TV)

by Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Reaction to a Supreme Court hearing on public employees and unions was loud and angry in the Bay Area Monday.

A large group of union supporters gathered on the steps of City Hall in San Francisco. The demonstration was organized by S.E.I.U and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, which is the union involved in the Supreme Court case.

The issue is whether unions can charge fees to unrepresented workers who choose not to join, but who benefit from the collective bargaining agreement.

Several candidates for San Francisco mayor pledged their support to help local workers fight back.

"This is not just an assault on working men and women in this country and their labor unions, it's an assault on democracy itself," said former Assemblyman Mark Leno.

"A few billionaires have launched a targeted and well-funded attack on organized labor and our workers, because they don't feel like they have enough," echoed San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim.

Current mayor Mark Farrell also said the City is looking for ways to protect its public employees should the Supreme Court rule against their unions.

