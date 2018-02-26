  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Fig & Thistle Market' Approved To Host Wine Tastings

Photos: Alisa Scerrato/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Last summer, Fig & Thistle Market quietly opened at 691 14th St. An offshoot of the Fig & Thistle wine bar in Hayes Valley, the outpost sells wine, chocolates, jewelry and plants.

Last week, the Planning Commission approved a request for a Conditional Use Authorization that permits the space to host tastings for wine, sake and cider, but co-owner Angel Davis said she has no intention of turning the space into a wine bar.

"We have one of those already and we love it," she said, referring to the 313 Ivy St. flagship.
Angel Davis (right) at Fig and Thistle in Hayes Valley. | Photo: Ayo Suber

At F&T Market, staff will pour samples and explain each wine's farming and winemaking origins, while offering food pairing suggestions and other forms of wine education.

The shop carries about 100 different bottles from all over the world and focuses on organically grown wines, usually from very small production runs.


"Our selection tries to focus on things you wouldn't normally try on the day to day," said Davis, adding that most shoppers are neighborhood locals.

Davis co-owns the shop with Nguey Lay, grandson of May and Nguey "Jack" Lay of M & L Market, the sandwich shop that once held the space and was known for its affordable, hefty sandwiches and almond cookies.

The Lay family business started around the corner as a mini-grocery store at 2087 Market in 1961 and operated it until 2014. The family still owns the space but it sat vacant until last summer, until grandson Nguey Lay took over the business.
Nguey and Judy Lay.

One of M & L's legacies is not only their sandwiches, but May's strict rules for ordering them, often waving a knife to those who didn't do it right.

Judy Lay said that some of the customers would get freaked. "They'd go, I cried, but you've got the best sandwiches!" she said.


Davis said neighbors often stop in to ask how May is doing. On some Saturdays, the wine shop hosts pastrami pop-ups and May occasionally makes appearances when she's up to it.

The owners haven't yet shared pricing or additional details about their plans for the space, but interested parties can follow the shop's Instagram account for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos