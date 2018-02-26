  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Pacific Heights, San Francisco

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're seeking new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pacific Heights look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Pacific Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2745 Webster St., #4




Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2745 Webster St., is 24.2 percent less than the $3,695 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Pacific Heights.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(See the complete listing here.)

2405 Octavia St., #2




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2405 Octavia St., is listed for $3,500 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2955 Clay St., #4



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2955 Clay St., listed at $3,650 / month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
