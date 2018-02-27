  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

National Pancake Day 2018: IHOP offers free pancakes, raises money for charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

Do you like pancakes? On Tuesday, you can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP.

Part of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free pancakes to celebrate.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

So what's the catch? There isn't one, but IHOP is asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.


IHOP is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.

If IHOP is not your choice for dining, you can check out Houston's top 10 for pancakes.

You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcharitydonationsfree stuffconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video