Residents delighted by snowfall on some Bay Area peaks

It was a winter wonderland in parts of Alameda County, overnight.It looked more like Lake Tahoe than the Livermore Valley on Mines Road around 2 a.m below 1,500 feet. "It's unusual, but it's beautiful. It's beautiful," Livermore resident Carol Horst said.The snow was sticking to the ground, sticking to trees and sticking to cars.The photographer who shot this video said there were very icy conditions at the time, making it dangerous to drive.Once the sun came up, the views were spectacular. Peaks of snow could be seen from almost every part of the Bay Area.Livermore resident Bryon Bruce said, "yeah, it's great to have. It's great to see. Hopefully it will stay for three or four days."Bruce said the latest he's seen snow fall in the Livermore foothills was on May 19, 1999.