  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors to take kids to African American museum in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors are spending their day off today in Washington, D.C. with local children. (AP)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The Warriors are spending their day off today in Washington, D.C. with local children. The team will take them to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Only players and coaches will attend the private event. Klay Thompson revealed the plans last night.

The Warriors made these plans after President Trump withdrew his White House invitation to the NBA champions -- after Stephen Curry made it clear he didn't want to visit the White House.

Click here for more stories on the Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAPresident Donald Trumpstephen currysteve kerrdraymond greenthe white houseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss 2 weeks for rib injury
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video