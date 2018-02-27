  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
2 suspects arrested after 2 killed in shooting in front of Broadmoor market

Police have arrested two suspects after two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night. (KGO-TV)

BROADMOOR, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have arrested two people in connection to a triple shooting that left two people dead in Broadmoor, near Daly City.

The suspects have been identified as Devin Lum and Doriandrew Duff Guardado.
RELATED: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Broadmoor market

Police are now searching for a third suspect, a female.

The shooting took place Sunday in the parking lot of the Hillside Market.

Two people were killed in that shooting: Vanessa Guillory and Michael Garcia-Salem.

A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
