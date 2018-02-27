Police have arrested two people in connection to a triple shooting that left two people dead in Broadmoor, near Daly City.The suspects have been identified as Devin Lum and Doriandrew Duff Guardado.Police are now searching for a third suspect, a female.The shooting took place Sunday in the parking lot of the Hillside Market.Two people were killed in that shooting: Vanessa Guillory and Michael Garcia-Salem.A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries.