Fresno restaurant offers discount for unpleasant rat surprise

People eating at a Fresno restaurant say they were shocked to find a rat scurrying across the restaurant floor on Feb. 25.

FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Yikes! It's amazing how a small uninvited guest can cause such a ruckus.

What would you do?

The rat made itself right at home in the middle of the dining room.

Brenda Vazquez shared a video on Facebook saying "I came with my family to have dinner, and this happens?"

According to Univision 21 Fresno, the restaurant offered the family a 15-percent discount for the unpleasant surprise.
