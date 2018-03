Kansas City officials said four puppies are recovering after someone covered them in latex paint on February 24, 2018.Officers rescued the puppies and they are now in the care of the KC Pet Project.The shelter shared photos of the adorable puppies on its Facebook page saying the only safe way to rid the puppies of the paint was to shave their coats. "We're hopeful that they will recover and may be placed up for adoption this week," a shelter employee said.