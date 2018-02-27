  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

New Indian Spot 'Shalimar Garden' Debuts On Piedmont Avenue

Photo: Alex F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for Indian food on Piedmont Avenue? Located between Rio Vista Ave. and Macarthur Blvd., Shalimar Garden is now serving customers.

As we reported in January, this new spot has taken over the Vegan & Tikka Masala space, which closed last year. The restaurant's extensive menu features a variety of traditional Indian mainstays like curries, biryani, and items from the tandoor oven.

On the menu, expect to see variations of chicken, lamb, vegetarian and seafood curries; chicken tikka kabab and lamb boti, goat or shrimp biryani and sides like vegetable samosa and pakoras.

There's a variety of housemade naan on offer as well with ingredients like ground lamb, potatoes and onions.
Outdoor patio. | Photo: Alex F./Yelp

Rounding things out are sweet treats like mango lassi, Indian-style rice pudding and gulab jamun in sweet syrup.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

"The chicken curry spicing was good, texture was slightly grainy," said Alex F., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot.

"Samosa was not as crispy as I'm used to and the stuffing was not as spicy as flavorful as I hoped," she said, but "very nice staff. Will try them again for sure."

Mike J. said: "This place just opened, and now I love it. Their portion of the food is good, spice level is on medium side. You can ask for the spice level as you want."

Shalimar Garden is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday and on Saturday from 11am-9:30pm.
