Officials: Suspected killer arrested in Facebook Live murder

Officials said a North Carolina man streamed his own murder live on Facebook and the killer is now behind bars. (KTRK)

WINGATE, North Carolina --
Officials said a North Carolina man streamed his own murder live on Facebook and the killer is now behind bars.

Douglas Colson, 65, has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Prentis Robinson.

The victim, 55-year-old Robinson, was on Facebook Live when he went to the police department to complain about a family member stealing his cell phone.

He was still streaming when he left and was confronted by a man and the two had an argument.

In the video, you can hear gun shots being fired.

The video ends with the camera falling to the ground.

Colson turned himself into police Tuesday morning.

A Facebook spokesperson issued a statement about the incident, "this is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones. Because we cannot have known that the victim would have wanted this horrific act to be live streamed on social media, we have removed the original video. We will apply a warning screen to future uploads of the video intended to raise awareness or condemn this tragedy, and limit accessibility to people over the age of 18. We will remove instances of videos from Facebook that are shared supporting or encouraging such acts of violence."

