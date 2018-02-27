Shelter in place lifted in Pittsburg following hazardous chemicals emergency

Officials say a shelter in place in Pittsburg was lifted following a hazardous chemicals emergency Tuesday afternoon.The hazardous chemicals emergency took place between Andrew and Jimno avenues near North Parkside Drive and 17th Street.Officials said a specific rail car in the area used to contain sodium sulfide was causing a smell that was reported by a resident. Officials said it could be hazardous to people with pre-existing conditions.Officials said residents were advised to stay inside their homes earlier and close all the windows and doors.At this time, officials said they will go into the rail car to determine what action to take next.No injuries have been reported at this time.