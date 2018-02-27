  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Bernal Heights Artist Creates San Francisco Mural In Tokyo

Photos: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

By Hoodline
San Francisco expats in Tokyo seeking a literal taste of home have a new option: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has opened its fourth brick-and-mortar location in Marunouchi, a district of the Japanese capital.

The new bagelry features a mural by Bernal Heights artist Amos Goldbaum depicting San Francisco's cityscape--with a bit of artistic license.
A bagel-eating kaiju. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Goldbaum's detailed line art faithfully depicts the City by the Bay, but instead of adding a diminutive Mt. Diablo in the background, he replaced Twin Peaks with a colossal Mt. Fuji. Also seen: a bagel-eating kaiju.

The project is documented on Goldbaum's Instagram page, noting changes like a prominent Sutro Tower that was eventually replaced with a more familiar Golden Gate Bridge.
A preliminary sketch. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Closer to home, Goldbaum's artwork can be found in Bernal Heights at Pinhole Coffee (210 Cortland Ave.), where he installed a detailed mural on the cafe's west wall that depicts a view of Bernal Hill adapted from a photo taken in 1893.

That piece was screened on T-shirts given to people who supported the mural, but there's no word yet on whether the Tokyo Wise Sons artwork will be similarly adapted.
