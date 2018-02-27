Vallejo mom says teacher slapped her 6-year-old son

"That shouldn't have happened. We bring our kids to school to be safe," said Lyniqueah Hawkins as she stood in front of Vallejo's Highland Elementary School.Hawkins' 6-year-old son Famous is a first-grade special education student at Highland On Friday afternoon, Hawkins received a phone call from the school."I was notified that my son may have been slapped by a substitute teacher," she said.Hawkins' rushed to Highland and picked up Famous, even took pictures of his cheek. She told us she wanted to talk directly to the teacher, but that teacher had already left campus.The Vallejo Unified Human Resources Officer Dr. Gigi Patrick sent ABC7News this statement:"The teacher in question was identified as a substitute, and immediately pulled from the site. This matter is currently being investigated by the Vallejo Police Department, and the District is cooperating in the investigation."Hawkins told us she filed a police report, but Patrick could not confirm that the school district contacted police even though its own policy in such instances requires it.ABC7 News did reach substitute teacher Patricia Holcomb. She told us she did "tap" Famous on the cheek, but claims the boy had overturned a classroom desk and was throwing chairs just prior to the incident."He told me that you slapped him because he asked for some space," said Hawkins, referring to Holcomb. "I never heard of my son flipping chairs and desks over like. Nice try, but no."Vallejo police have yet to respond to our questions about whether the teacher faces possible criminal charges.