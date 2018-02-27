Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Castro, San Francisco

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
269 Church St., #7
Listed at $2,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 269 Church St., is 26.4 percent less than the $3,800 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Castro.
The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.
63 Eagle St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 63 Eagle St., is listed for $2,950 / month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised hardwood floors, a fully-equipped kitchen and great natural lighting. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
3533 Market St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3533 Market St., which, at 1,200 square feet, is going for $3,500 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the bright unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
