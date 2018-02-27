  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Renting In San Francisco: What Will $2,800 Get You?

28055 Greenwich St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $2,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

28055 Greenwich St. (Russian Hill)




Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 28055 Greenwich St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1357 Clay St., #8 (Nob Hill)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1357 Clay St. It's also listed for $2,800 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors and bay windows. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2745 Webster St., #4 (Pacific Heights)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2745 Webster St. that's going for $2,800 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1525 Fulton St. (NoPa)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1525 Fulton St. It's listed for $2,800 / month.

In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, garden access and ample cabinet space. The building boasts outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

269 Church St., #7 (Mission Dolores)




Located at 269 Church St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,795/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #121 (Cathedral Hill)




Listed at $2,795 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located at 601 Van Ness Ave.

In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos