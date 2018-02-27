Renting In San Francisco: What Will $2,800 Get You?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
28055 Greenwich St. (Russian Hill)
Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 28055 Greenwich St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
1357 Clay St., #8 (Nob Hill)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1357 Clay St. It's also listed for $2,800 / month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors and bay windows. Pets aren't permitted.
2745 Webster St., #4 (Pacific Heights)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2745 Webster St. that's going for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
1525 Fulton St. (NoPa)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1525 Fulton St. It's listed for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, garden access and ample cabinet space. The building boasts outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted.
269 Church St., #7 (Mission Dolores)
Located at 269 Church St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,795/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.
601 Van Ness Ave., #121 (Cathedral Hill)
Listed at $2,795 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located at 601 Van Ness Ave.
In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.
