  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Police arrest two suspects wanted in last Sunday's double shooting homicide in Broadmoor

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were arrested in connection with a double shooting homicide in the small Peninsula town of Broadmoor. (KGO-TV)

By
BROADMOOR, Calif. (KGO) --
Two people were arrested in connection with a double shooting homicide in the small Peninsula town of Broadmoor.

The two people arrested Monday night both in their early 20s, are Devin Lum, the suspected shooter and Doriandrew Duffguardado.

Family members and friends of Michael Garcia-Salem, one of two people fatally shot outside Hillside Market, gathered at the street-side memorial for the couple.

They said off camera, police told them there had been arrests but few other details.

Sean Guillory, brother of the other shooting victim Vanessa, said he was happy and relieved that police arrested the two suspects.

"I hope the maximum is put to these people because people like these can't be let out on the street. They can't be around society," Guillory said.

Shortly after the shooting Broadmoor Police Chief Art Stellini said there was also a female who may have been involved.

"There was an altercation that occurred prior to the shooting that we're aware of. And she was with the two males when that occurred," said Stellini

Police have talked to the third person - the female who was in the car with the two suspects. She was not arrested.

Chief Stellini says a verbal altercation occurred outside the market between the victims and the suspects an altercation that led to the shootings.

A third victim is being treated for his injuries at San Francisco General hospital.

Meantime, Guillory says he can't believe what happened.

"Nothing should ever be solved with a gunshot with a weapon of any sort. I want justice for my sister," he said.

The path to justice may start Wednesday with the arraignments of the two suspects.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
double shootingshootinghomicidehomicide investigationarrestsan mateo countycrimeBroadmoor
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video