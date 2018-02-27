  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Bay Area wowed by snow, prepares for much-needed rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Parts of the Bay Area woke to a rare sight -- snow! Monday's cold weather system blanketed mountains in white from the East Bay to the South Bay and that new storm brewing could put some much-needed rain. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Snow greeted the Bay Area Tuesday morning, giving many residents a rare treat of white in the Livermore foothills and on Mt. Diablo. A snow-capped Mt. Hamilton could be seen from San Jose.

In the North Bay, crews were getting ready for a new storm which could bring up to two inches of rain Thursday and Friday.
RELATED: Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow

Sonoma County work crews were making emergency repairs to portions of Riebli Road in Santa Rosa which has been deteriorating after being damaged in the wildfires. Crews were hoping to beat the approaching storm and finish asphalt repairs by Wednesday.

Preparations are also being made in neighborhoods hardest hit by wildfires last October.

"We are concerned because we know we will be testing our storm drain system once again," said Santa Rosa firefighter and city spokesman, Paul Lowenthal.

Dozens of storm drains which melted in the fires have been repaired. The new challenge is keeping them free from debris with all the cleanup going on.
VIDEO: Sky7 over gorgeous snowy peaks in Bay Area

Fourteen-hundred storm drains are being protected with gravel bags and orange colored straw wattles designed to catch debris runoff before it washes into the drains, which could clog and choke them.

The National Weather Service says Santa Rosa has received about 13 inches of rain since October. Last year at this time, they had 52 inches.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhailsnowrainwaterrainbowwindLivermore
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video