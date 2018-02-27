  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Iconic journalist Bob Woodruff talks veterans in the workforce at ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Iconic, award-winning ABC News journalist Bob Woodruff stopped by ABC7 News in San Francisco as he is moderating a panel on veterans entering the workforce in the city. Woodruff has seen it all, done it all, and survived it all.

Woodruff was working as a lawyer in San Francisco and decided to get into journalism years ago -- and he's done an incredible job since then.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

For more with Bob Woodruff, watch our Facebook live here:
Click here to learn more about the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
