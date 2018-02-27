  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Every Girl Deserves a Dress Day coming to Alamo, just in time for prom

Carly Glasson is a junior at San Ramon Valley High School and she can't wait for her upcoming prom. (KGO-TV)

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) --
Carly Glasson is a junior at San Ramon Valley High School and she can't wait for her upcoming prom. Even though she has her dress picked out, she knows not everyone has the same budget.

Carly said, "I thought it would be awesome for everyone to have a dress and have the same opportunities I have."

And so she started to collect donated dresses and partnered with the founder of East Bay Dress Day, which is a non-profit which offers donated prom dresses to teens.

Together, they combined their inventory, found a storefront in Alamo, and will open a pop-up shop for prom dresses.

East Bay Dress Day's Tamra Loomis said, "I just want to give girls the opportunity to feel magical and beautiful for that one night."

Jessica Wallace is one of those girls.

She got a sneak peek at the inventory before her upcoming prom at Pittsburg High School in March.

The 17-year-old admits, if she didn't have this option, she would have missed her prom because she can't afford a new dress.

Jessica Wallace said, "The people donated them so that was really nice of them to donate to people who can't afford their dresses."

The prom dress pop up will take place the first two weekends of March. Donations are still coming in. If you have a dress, you can drop it off at Alamo Plaza.
