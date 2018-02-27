ICE says arrest operations will continue

There have been over 150 ICE arrests in the Bay Area since Sunday, and Tuesday evening officials released a lengthy statement documenting details of their ongoing process.Cellphone video shows ICE officers arresting a documented Sureno gang member and convicted criminal in NAPA this past weekend.Armando Nunez-Salgado is one of 150 people ICE has arrested since Sunday in the Central Valley and Northern California. The arrests are all part of what ICE is calling "targeted immigration enforcement operations."The announcement from ICE comes just three days after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned of such raids."I learned information from multiple sources that there is potentially ICE activity planned in the Bay Area," Schaaf said.ICE then called out the mayor in a statement saying, "864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and we have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor's irresponsible decision."Tuesday night, Schaaf fired back, saying that she stands by the statement she made this weekend. "It is Oakland's legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws," she said. "We believe our community is safer when families stay together.""What should be prioritized is due process for people," said Jon Rodney of the California Immigrant Policy Center.Rodney says he's skeptical about ICE's assertion that half the people arrested in the sweep have criminal convictions. "If someone does have a conviction that does not mean they are not a person or a part of their community."ICE told ABC7 News that their operation is ongoing.