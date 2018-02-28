  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ICE

Protest planned in San Francisco after ICE agents arrest at least 150

A big protest is expected in downtown San Francisco today after immigration agents arrested at least a 150 people. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A big protest is expected in downtown San Francisco today after immigration agents arrested at least a 150 people. ICE officials say Oakland's mayor blocked ICE from arresting more.

RELATED: More than 150 ICE arrests confirmed across NorCal

A protest is scheduled for in front of the ICE building on Sansome Street in San Francisco; organizers say they will be calling for an end to these arrests of immigrants.

RELATED: Napa family devastated after ICE arrests father

ICE agents say about half of the people they arrested since Sunday have criminal convictions in addition to their immigration violations -- including Armando Nunez-Salgado. He was arrested in Napa and is a documented Sureno gang member and convicted criminal.

ICE's deputy director specifically called out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for warning immigrants, saying "864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor's irresponsible decision."

RELATED: Oakland mayor stands behind ICE warning despite critics

Mayor Schaaf has responded to the criticism saying "it is Oakland's legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together."

The protest is scheduled to start at noon at the ICE building on Sansome Street.

Click here for the latest stories about ICE and immigration.
