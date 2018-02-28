Protest planned in San Francisco after ICE agents arrest at least 150

A big protest is expected in downtown San Francisco today after immigration agents arrested at least a 150 people. ICE officials say Oakland's mayor blocked ICE from arresting more.A protest is scheduled for in front of the ICE building on Sansome Street in San Francisco; organizers say they will be calling for an end to these arrests of immigrants.ICE agents say about half of the people they arrested since Sunday have criminal convictions in addition to their immigration violations -- including Armando Nunez-Salgado. He was arrested in Napa and is a documented Sureno gang member and convicted criminal.ICE's deputy director specifically called out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for warning immigrants, saying "864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor's irresponsible decision."Mayor Schaaf has responded to the criticism saying "it is Oakland's legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together."The protest is scheduled to start at noon at the ICE building on Sansome Street.