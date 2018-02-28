VIDEO: Snow surrounds Upper Yosemite Falls

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast
It's a beautiful scene to see in one of the most beautiful places in the region.
VIDEO: Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow
Officials are encouraging drivers to place tire chains on their vehicles if they are heading to the park this weekend.
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.