SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
John from San Francisco asked: I won $1,000 from a lottery scratcher game. I sent it in as a claim, a month ago, but I still haven't received the check.
Why is it taking so long?
Answer 1:
Congratulations on your lotto win, John! The California Lottery is currently looking at a six-and-a-half week wait before checks are mailed to the winning recipients. The wait depends on how many claims the California Lottery receives.
Question 2:
Mary Ann from Fremont asked: I bought a T.V. as a wedding gift for my niece from Costco. Can my niece take responsibility of the warranty?
Answer 2:
Once your niece receives the TV set as a wedding gift, she can handle the warranty paperwork. If she needs help, the Costco Concierge Services will guide your niece through the manufacturer warranty process. Here is a link to their website.
Question 3:
Gail asked: I want to evict a tenant for failing to pay rent. What is the best way to go about an eviction?
Answer 3:
It is best to use an attorney because it is easy to mess things up. The system says you should give the tenant three-days notice *in writing* that they're being evicted if they don't pay rent. It they still don't pay, you can file a lawsuit for an eviction.