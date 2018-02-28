  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: California Lottery scratchers, TV gift warranty, tenant eviction

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

John from San Francisco asked: I won $1,000 from a lottery scratcher game. I sent it in as a claim, a month ago, but I still haven't received the check.
Why is it taking so long?

Answer 1:

Congratulations on your lotto win, John! The California Lottery is currently looking at a six-and-a-half week wait before checks are mailed to the winning recipients. The wait depends on how many claims the California Lottery receives.

Question 2:

Mary Ann from Fremont asked: I bought a T.V. as a wedding gift for my niece from Costco. Can my niece take responsibility of the warranty?

Answer 2:

Once your niece receives the TV set as a wedding gift, she can handle the warranty paperwork. If she needs help, the Costco Concierge Services will guide your niece through the manufacturer warranty process. Here is a link to their website.

Question 3:

Gail asked: I want to evict a tenant for failing to pay rent. What is the best way to go about an eviction?

Answer 3:

It is best to use an attorney because it is easy to mess things up. The system says you should give the tenant three-days notice *in writing* that they're being evicted if they don't pay rent. It they still don't pay, you can file a lawsuit for an eviction.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sideshoppingconsumerconsumer concernspersonal financemoneycostcolotteryevictionrental propertySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Here are the benefits of filing your taxes early
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC
Ask Finney: Wage deductions, saving for college
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video