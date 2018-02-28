  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Marufuku' Brings Hakata-Style Ramen To Temescal

Photo: Marufuku Ramen

By Hoodline
Based in San Francisco's Japantown, Marufuku Ramen is opening its first Oakland location today in Temescal at 4828 Telegraph Ave.

"We just wanted to do something in the East Bay," said manager Yuki Sakakibara. "Especially this area. I love Temescal. It is the best place for us."
Marufuku Ramen opens today at 4282 Telegraph Ave. | Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

He cited the area's high concentration of ethnic and independent mom-and-pop eateries as a main reason for opening in the neighborhood.

Marafuku serves hakata, a style of ramen from southwest Japan consisting of thin noodles in a clouded pork broth. To create its tonkatsu pork broth, the restaurant simmers ingredients for twenty hours, "making a real taste," said Sakakibara.


The Temescal menu will initially mirror the San Francisco location. "In Japantown, people need typical Japanese things," said Sakakibara, but a few members of the staff are ready to experiment, he added.

Sakakibara said he plans to add a more diverse array of sakes and expand the restaurant's cocktail selection.
Photo: Marufuku

"We just want space to try some new things," he said. "We want to figure it out."

Marufuku is open tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 at 4828 Telegraph Ave.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos