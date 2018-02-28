The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Tenderloin, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Tenderloin via rental site ApartmentList to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
57 Taylor St. #150
Listed at $1,695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 57 Taylor St., holds the honor of being ApartmentList's cheapest listing in all of San Francisco.
In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include an elevator, parking garage, and a clubhouse for residents. Dogs and cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
925 Geary St.
This studio apartment, situated at 925 Geary St., is listed for $1,795 / month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. The building features elevator access and a media room. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
124 Mason St.
Here's a studio apartment at 124 Mason St., which is going for $1,995 / month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and more. Cable is included in the rent, and building amenities include an elevator and garage parking. Dogs and cats are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
