Dry spell: Where we stand with rainfall this year

This rainy season has featured weeks of dry weather which has created a deficit of rain across the entire Bay Area. Cities right now are running anywhere from 5 to nearly 13 inches below average since the season began on October 1st.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cities right now are running anywhere from 5 to nearly 13 inches below average since the season began on Oct. 1.

Last year this time we were feasting on storm after storm which pushed Santa Rosa's rainfall to a surplus of more than 2 feet!

This year, it's famine with Santa Rosa more than a foot below average. Help is on the horizon with a storm about to soak the region Thursday into Friday and forecasted to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Bay Area.

