Dry spell: Where we stand with rainfall this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This rainy season has featured weeks of dry weather which has created a deficit of rain across the entire Bay Area.
Cities right now are running anywhere from 5 to nearly 13 inches below average since the season began on Oct. 1.
RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast
Last year this time we were feasting on storm after storm which pushed Santa Rosa's rainfall to a surplus of more than 2 feet!
This year, it's famine with Santa Rosa more than a foot below average. Help is on the horizon with a storm about to soak the region Thursday into Friday and forecasted to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Bay Area.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Currently 5" - 13" below average this rainfall season.— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 1, 2018
Last year, Santa Rosa had a 2 FOOT surplus at this point.#FeastorFamine pic.twitter.com/aMn06HoaFZ
Click here to track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD and get the latest weather stories and videos.