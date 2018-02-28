Dry spell: Where we stand with rainfall this year

Currently 5" - 13" below average this rainfall season.

This rainy season has featured weeks of dry weather which has created a deficit of rain across the entire Bay Area.Cities right now are running anywhere from 5 to nearly 13 inches below average since the season began on Oct. 1.Last year this time we were feasting on storm after storm which pushed Santa Rosa's rainfall to a surplus of more than 2 feet!This year, it's famine with Santa Rosa more than a foot below average. Help is on the horizon with a storm about to soak the region Thursday into Friday and forecasted to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Bay Area.