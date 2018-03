'Bamboo Y Kitchen' Brings Wuhan Cuisine To Blossom Valley

Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Called Bamboo Y Kitchen , the fresh arrival is located in the former Hong Kong Garden space at 5665 Snell Ave. in Blossom Valley.Bamboo Y Kitchen specializes in Wuhan-style cuisine and features a variety of Chinese mainstays. On the menu, look for dishes like sliced fish with green onions, Wuhan-style beef noodle soup, and sauteed pork with red and green peppers.The restaurant also features an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet as well.With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Bamboo Y Kitchen is getting solid feedback from clientele.Ivy L. said : "The Wuhan cuisine in this restaurant is very authentic. I like the Wuhan dry noodles--the thick sesame sauce made me miss my hometown. Next time I will try the Wuhan-styleand homemade soy milk."Yelper Leo L. added : "The kung pao chicken is nice and spicy! I love it. The others are also tasty and worth trying. Impressive for a little restaurant."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bamboo Y Kitchen is open Tuesday-Friday from noon-3pm, weekends from 11:30am-3pm, and Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30pm-9pm.