Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Called Bamboo Y Kitchen, the fresh arrival is located in the former Hong Kong Garden space at 5665 Snell Ave. in Blossom Valley.
Bamboo Y Kitchen specializes in Wuhan-style cuisine and features a variety of Chinese mainstays. On the menu, look for dishes like sliced fish with green onions, Wuhan-style beef noodle soup, and sauteed pork with red and green peppers.
The restaurant also features an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet as well.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Bamboo Y Kitchen is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Ivy L. said: "The Wuhan cuisine in this restaurant is very authentic. I like the Wuhan dry noodles--the thick sesame sauce made me miss my hometown. Next time I will try the Wuhan-style shao mai and homemade soy milk."
Yelper Leo L. added: "The kung pao chicken is nice and spicy! I love it. The others are also tasty and worth trying. Impressive for a little restaurant."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bamboo Y Kitchen is open Tuesday-Friday from noon-3pm, weekends from 11:30am-3pm, and Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30pm-9pm.
'Bamboo Y Kitchen' Brings Wuhan Cuisine To Blossom Valley
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News