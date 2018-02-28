  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PETS & ANIMALS

East Bay woman needs help finding missing parrot

An East Bay woman is looking for help finding her missing parrot -- three-year-old Finn. The bird flew away from her owner on Sunday, February 18 in Morgan Hill. (KGO-TV)

Steve Bunner
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay woman is looking for help finding her missing parrot -- three-year-old Finn. The bird flew away from her owner on Sunday, February 18 in Morgan Hill.

Her owner, Jackie Eugster, said it is possible that Finn was scared off by hawks during what is called a "free flight."

Eugster said that Finn was spotted a day later, but hasn't been seen since.

She believes it is possible that someone may have picked Finn up and taken her home.

If you have any information on Finn's whereabouts, just send us a message on our Facebook page here.
