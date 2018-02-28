  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MAVERICKS

Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes

Anyone hoping to see the world's biggest big wave surfers at Mavericks this year won't get the chance. The window to hold the competition in 2018 expired Wednesday.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Anyone hoping to see the world's biggest big wave surfers at Mavericks this year won't get the chance. The window to hold the competition in 2018 expired Wednesday.

Organizers say conditions weren't quite right to hold the event.
RELATED: Mavericks Challenge Surf Competition now including woman surfers

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there were a couple close calls in January. Surfers were put on alert but a large enough swell never materialized.

The World Surf League hopes to have a chance to hold the competition when the next window opens in October.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Mavericks Challenge.
