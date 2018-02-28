Two brothers meet for the first time in 57 years after social media brings them together — one from the Bay Area, the other from North Carolina. At 5:00 only on @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UYfGN2Z4S7 — David Louie (@abc7david) March 1, 2018

Two men who grew up 3,000 miles apart discovered they were half brothers thanks to social media.They met Wednesday for the first time as one brother arrived in San Francisco from North Carolina.The anticipation was overwhelming for Rick McBride, 62. Until recently, he never knew he had a half brother. And they were about to meet for the first time as fast as the escalator could deliver Jeff Clark, 57, to the baggage claim area. "Oh, God. It's unbelievable," McBride said.McBride, a former facilities manager, knew tears would flow. And they did, from both brothers' eyes. McBride is from the Bay Area and Clark is from North Carolina. "His wife said we have the same laugh and the same eyes and some mannerisms when we talk," McBride said.Clark's wife says it was social media that brought them together. "Rick posted that he was looking for a lost brother, and it got to my husband's Facebook, and he answered it. He said I'm Jeff Clark and this was my dad's name," Tammy said.Clark's birthday is Wednesday and they'll be celebrating that with family.The brothers are actually half brothers with the same father, but different mothers. Still, they look similar. "I always thought I was an only child. This is a blessing. I've got a little brother. I got a big brother," Clark said.The two brothers will be spending a lot of time together over the next 10 days to get to know each other better, but they have one more mission -- to find a sister they know is somewhere out there, too.