  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FAMILY & PARENTING

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Two half brothers meet for first time in San Francisco thanks to social media

EMBED </>More Videos

In a story you'll see only on ABC7 News, two men who grew up 3,000 miles apart discovered they were half brothers and met for the first time in San Francisco thanks to social media.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Two men who grew up 3,000 miles apart discovered they were half brothers thanks to social media.

They met Wednesday for the first time as one brother arrived in San Francisco from North Carolina.

The anticipation was overwhelming for Rick McBride, 62. Until recently, he never knew he had a half brother. And they were about to meet for the first time as fast as the escalator could deliver Jeff Clark, 57, to the baggage claim area. "Oh, God. It's unbelievable," McBride said.

McBride, a former facilities manager, knew tears would flow. And they did, from both brothers' eyes. McBride is from the Bay Area and Clark is from North Carolina. "His wife said we have the same laugh and the same eyes and some mannerisms when we talk," McBride said.


VIDEO: Mystery man at hospital for 5 months reunited with family

Clark's wife says it was social media that brought them together. "Rick posted that he was looking for a lost brother, and it got to my husband's Facebook, and he answered it. He said I'm Jeff Clark and this was my dad's name," Tammy said.

Clark's birthday is Wednesday and they'll be celebrating that with family.

VIDEO: Best friends reunited by daughters who became friends at UC Berkeley

The brothers are actually half brothers with the same father, but different mothers. Still, they look similar. "I always thought I was an only child. This is a blessing. I've got a little brother. I got a big brother," Clark said.

The two brothers will be spending a lot of time together over the next 10 days to get to know each other better, but they have one more mission -- to find a sister they know is somewhere out there, too.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyreunionsocial mediau.s. & worldSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
Treasure Island Charter School Honors Late Mayor Ed Lee
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video