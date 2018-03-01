Wet, windy storm triggers hazardous conditions on Bay Area roadways

FORECAST: Wind, rain return to Bay Area
A FedEx big-rig jackknifed on southbound I-880 in Oakland early this morning and collided with three cars. The good news is no one was seriously hurt. It happened around 1:45 this morning just south of Seventh Street where all lanes were blocked. The CHP got the accident cleared by 4 a.m.
The freeway was slick from the rain during the crash. An investigation is underway to find the official cause.
This morning's storm is causing problems all across the South Bay and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. About 5,000 PG&E customers lost power at one point overnight in parts of San Jose, Los Gatos and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Driving conditions were also dangerous. The northbound 280 connector ramp to northbound 87 was flooded. The CHP parked a vehicle on the highway to warn drivers.
On Capitol Expressway at Vistapark Drive in San Jose, an Acura SUV ended up on the sidewalk and coming to a rest on a hillside next to an apartment complex.
Be careful out there. Driver says she hydroplaned and spun out during a heavy downpour on Capitol Expressway at Vistapark in San Jose. Everyone’s okay. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qpulg7d5Ti— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 1, 2018
The driver said it was raining pretty heavily when she started to hydroplane and spun out before leaving the road. A pick-up truck was also involved. Both drivers said they were okay.
Despite today's storms, East Bay water managers don't think Mother Nature will be helping much this season. Our reservoirs are close to 100 percent full, but that's because of last year's rains. This season, East Bay rain levels are only 44 percent of normal. We may need conservation measures again. Water managers will wait until spring to assess the situation. It could get worse as the snowfall in the Sierra is just 20 percent of normal.
Emergency Crews in Sonoma County are on alert because of the storm. Last October's fire damaged thousands of trees that could fall in high winds. There are 10,000 trees tagged for removal or trimming because of the Tubbs Fire.
Friday's storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. These two storms will produce about 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Central Sierra, along with powerful wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour. A winter storm warning is in effect in the Sierra until 10 p.m. Saturday night.
