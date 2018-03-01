  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Two dead after car crashes into light pole in Vallejo

Two women were killed and two other people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole in Vallejo early Thursday morning, a police lieutenant said.

VALLEJO, Calif. --
The occupants, all Vallejo residents, had been drinking alcohol at various local bars before the crash involving a 2001 Honda Civic around 1:55 a.m. at Sonoma Boulevard and Solano Avenue, Lt. Michael Nichelini said.

The 26-year-old driver and the 24-year-old woman in the right passenger seat were killed in the crash, while a 23-year-old woman and 20-year-old man in the rear seat were injured and taken to a trauma center.

The 23-year-old woman suffered major injuries, Nichelini said.

The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed before the crash, Nichelini said.

The Solano County coroner's office is not yet releasing the names of the two women killed in the crash.
