Northbound S. Airport Blvd. is closed at Wondercolor Dr. due to a sheared fire hydrant flooding the street. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nLJqNKbN1E — SouthSanFranciscoPD (@SSFPolice) March 1, 2018

A busted fire hydrant caused a big mess in South San Francisco on Thursday.Police tweeted a photo showing water shooting into the air on South Airport Boulevard near Wondercolor Lane.Officials are investigating to determine what may have caused the hydrant to erupt.