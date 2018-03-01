Oscar parties and other weekend fun from Hoodline

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
No one should watch the Oscars alone. So, if you don't have your own party to attend, here's a couple of suggestions from our friends at Hoodline. (KGO-TV)

No one should watch the Oscars alone. So, if you don't have your own party to attend (the Oscars air on ABC7 by the way), here's a couple of suggestions from our friends at Hoodline.

On the fancy end of things, there's the Academy of Friends event at San Francisco's Metreon City View. This is the 38th annual event that benefits HIV/AIDS organizations. The tickets start at $300.

If that is a little out of budget, check out the free Oscars party going on at SoMa StrEat Food Park.

This is outdoors but there's no rain in the forecast Sunday and they have heat lamps and $25 bottomless mimosas.

And speaking of drinking -- if you've ever partied on Mission Street, you have surely visited or at least seen Doc's Clock. The bar opened in the fifties and its neon sign became iconic. That is until the lights went out last year when Doc's moved its bar -- literally -- down the street to 20th and Mission. Their beloved sign didn't go with them. But after a lot of hurdles, the old sign is finally going to replace the temporary painted version that's been sitting at the bar's new location. Friday night, Doc's Clock is having a party to raise money to pay for the sign's relocation. The bar's owner, Carey Suckow, told ABC7 News it's about more than just a marquee.

"I feel we are doing it not just for us because we want our sign back," Suckow said. "But for everyone in this neighborhood. We're losing too much. Everything's changing and it's nice to have a beacon, something that is the same."

If Oscar parties and neon signs don't make your list this week, then how about what is billed as Northern California's biggest rummage sale? The White Elephant Sale benefits the Oakland Museum of California on Saturday and Sunday. 96,000 square feet of bargain shopping is all yours to sift through.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
