Homeware Store 'Earthen' Opening Tonight In Lower Haight

Photos: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Earthen, a new shop that specializes in ceramic homeware, is opening its first brick and mortar store at 136 Fillmore St. (and Germania) with a party this evening.

As we reported in January, former tenant Revolver shuttered after eight years in the neighborhood.
Lemke sells her own jewelry but also items from other designers.

Earthen owner Julia Lemke, an 8-year Lower Haight resident, has turned the back room into a small ceramic studio where she works on new pieces, including spice and tea jars, mugs, oatmeal bowls and jewelry boxes.

When we visited yesterday, she was adding final touches, unpacking products, and installing a new storefront sign. With help from her boyfriend and parents, she said the shop already feels like a family business.

Lemke worked at Revolver several years ago, which is where her brand started as a side project. Since then, she's worked on her own products full-time for two years.


Formerly called "Totem," Lemke said she renamed the company to reflect the brand's emphasis on simplicity, connection and utility.

Because she spent two years working in a studio in Berkeley, she said she's very happy her new store is so close to home. "I only have to walk two blocks," she noted.

As the space ramps up, she plans to add events like clay workshops and community potlucks to the schedule, along with pop-ups for different designers at the front of the store.

To prepare the space, she repainted the interior, doubled the amount of lighting and installed new wooden shelves made by her father. At tonight's opening event, Yo Tambien will serve local and tropical food and Drink Goldmine will pour a selection of "adaptogen" teas for attendees.

After today's grand opening, Earthen's hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 7pm.
