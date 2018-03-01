  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Top fraud complaints, Southwest raises drink prices, ClassPass changes user model

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Thursday, March 26, 2018. (Credit: Shutterstock)

By
FTC top fraud list

The Federal Trade Commission released its summary of top fraud reports for 2017. Out of 2.7 million total reports, 1.1 million of those were fraud related.

The top three categories of reported cases were: debt collection, identity theft, and imposter scams.

The organization said $905 million was lost in fraud cases last year alone.

California came in at number three in most reports of identity theft, per capita. Here, 1 in 140 people reported identity theft to the FTC in 2017.

Other notable findings from the report: younger people, aged 20-29, lost money more often to fraud than those 70+. However, when older people did fall victim, their financial loses were hundreds of dollars higher.

Southwest raising in-flight drink prices

Southwest Airlines is moving away from its long-maintained $5 price for in-flight alcoholic beverages.

Starting today, the airline is changing to a tiered structure. Beer will cost either $6 or $7, depending on the brand. Wine will cost $6, and liquor $7.

In a statement to 7 On Your Side, an airline spokesman said the change is to "maintain our diverse drink options while continuing to enhance our drink lineup."

Southwest has not changed its drink prices since 2009. The new prices are still less expensive than most options on board some of Southwest's competitors, like American and United.

Coupons remain valid for all alcoholic beverages, no matter the price.

ClassPass changes its user model

A la carte exercise class company ClassPass is changing up its structure.

ClassPass will begin selling its members credits, rather than a set bundle of classes per month. Members will then redeem those credits by attending a class at a partner fitness studio. Ten credits will be available to roll over at the end of each month.

The number of credits needed to attend a class will vary by popularity and time of day.

The company also announced it is eliminating visit limits to studios. Previously, members could only visit the same studio a maximum of 3 times per month.

The catch - after a member hits their plan limit, they will be charged a higher credit rate to re-visit the same studio.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsmoneyfraudsouthwest airlinesexerciseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video