FTC top fraud list
The Federal Trade Commission released its summary of top fraud reports for 2017. Out of 2.7 million total reports, 1.1 million of those were fraud related.
The top three categories of reported cases were: debt collection, identity theft, and imposter scams.
The organization said $905 million was lost in fraud cases last year alone.
California came in at number three in most reports of identity theft, per capita. Here, 1 in 140 people reported identity theft to the FTC in 2017.
Other notable findings from the report: younger people, aged 20-29, lost money more often to fraud than those 70+. However, when older people did fall victim, their financial loses were hundreds of dollars higher.
Southwest raising in-flight drink prices
Southwest Airlines is moving away from its long-maintained $5 price for in-flight alcoholic beverages.
Starting today, the airline is changing to a tiered structure. Beer will cost either $6 or $7, depending on the brand. Wine will cost $6, and liquor $7.
In a statement to 7 On Your Side, an airline spokesman said the change is to "maintain our diverse drink options while continuing to enhance our drink lineup."
Southwest has not changed its drink prices since 2009. The new prices are still less expensive than most options on board some of Southwest's competitors, like American and United.
Coupons remain valid for all alcoholic beverages, no matter the price.
ClassPass changes its user model
A la carte exercise class company ClassPass is changing up its structure.
ClassPass will begin selling its members credits, rather than a set bundle of classes per month. Members will then redeem those credits by attending a class at a partner fitness studio. Ten credits will be available to roll over at the end of each month.
The number of credits needed to attend a class will vary by popularity and time of day.
The company also announced it is eliminating visit limits to studios. Previously, members could only visit the same studio a maximum of 3 times per month.
The catch - after a member hits their plan limit, they will be charged a higher credit rate to re-visit the same studio.
Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
