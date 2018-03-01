  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
'Ike's Love & Sandwiches' Arrives In Santana Row

By Hoodline
Sandwich fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Ike's Love & Sandwiches, the new arrival is located at 3098 Olsen Dr. in Santana Row.

This is the fifth San Jose location for the rapidly expanding, San Francisco-based sandwich chain. The eatery now has 40 locations throughout California, with plans to add more in the future.

On the menu, expect to see more than 40 sandwich offerings, like the "Madison Bumgarner" with pepper jack, steak and yellow barbecue sauce, and the "Panda Panda Panda" with fried chicken and orange glaze. There's also a sandwich exclusive to Santana Row: "The Lasers," with mango-habanero Caesar, smoked gouda and vegan meatballs. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Tram N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 25th, said, "My favorite sandwich shop ever. I remember driving all the way to the one in San Francisco before they started opening up around the Bay Area. Ike hires individuals with friendly and vibrant personalities. It's consistent wherever you go."

And Benny H. wrote, "Ike's in Santana Row? Sign me up. Came here and tried their Winchester Special, which was fantastic. Service was done with a smile, which is something I I always love. "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-8pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-9pm, and Sunday from 10:30am-7pm.
