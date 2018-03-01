  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
KFC now facing gravy shortage after chicken shortage

Earlier this month, most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland closed due to a chicken shortage. Now there is a new dilemma: a gravy shortage! (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON --
Earlier this month, most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close due to a chicken shortage. Now, the fast-food joint has a new dilemma -- a gravy shortage.

The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL, for the chicken shortage.

KFC apologized to customers, adding that nearly 300 stores were back open a few days after they had initially shut down.


And just when they got things back up and running, they were hit with an unannounced stop on the gravy train. The restaurant chain did not say if the gravy shortage stemmed from the same problems that triggered the chicken shortage.

KFC is apologizing to customers for the limited menu.

