SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --International Women's Day is going to have a distinctive flavor in San Francisco this year.
To commemorate the date, nine women chefs who have gone through La Cocina's food incubator program will prepare special meals all week long at some of the city's top restaurants.
Chef Heena Patel, owner of Rasoi, is one of La Cocina's graduates who will take part in "A Week of Women in Food".
Patel went through the incubator program and now runs a catering business specializing in Western Indian cuisine.
She will prepare a special meal with chefs Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza of State Bird Provisions.
Other meals will be prepared by Isabel Caudillo of El Buen Comer at Rich Table, and Guadalupe Guerrero of El Pipila at B Patisserie.
A Week of Women in Food runs from March 5 to March 11.