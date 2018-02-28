  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TAKE ACTION

Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers

The American Civil Liberties Union
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
aclunc.org
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
ICE is the agency that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.
ice.gov

National Immigration Law Center (NILC) - KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.
www.nilc.org/get-involved/community-education-resources/know-your-rights

Local Rapid Response Hotlines and Organizations
Hotline numbers meant for EMERGENCIES ONLY to report ICE activity and enforcement actions.

Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP)
ICE Activity Hotline (Alameda County) - (510) 241-4011

San Francisco Immigrant Legal & Education Network (SFILEN)
ICE Activity Hotline (San Francisco) - (415) 200-1548

Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network of People Acting In Community Together (PACT)
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Clara County) - (408) 290-1144

Monterey County Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Monterey County) - (831) 643-5225

Santa Cruz County Rapid Response (YARR) of Sanctuary Santa Cruz
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Cruz County) - (831) 239-4289

Marin Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Marin County) - (415) 991-4545

North Bay Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Sonoma & Napa Counties) - (707) 800-4544

San Mateo County Rapid Response Hotline of The Libre Project
ICE Activity Hotline (San Mateo County) - (203) 666-4472

Central Valley Rapid Response Network (no link available)
ICE Activity Hotline (Fresno County San Joaquin, Merced, and Kern Counties) - (559) 206-0151

Sacramento Rapid Response Hotline of Sacramento Area Congregations Together
ICE Activity Hotline (Sacramento County) - (916) 245-6773

Services, Immigration Rights and Education Network (SIREN) Rapid Response Text Platform
ICE Activity Hotline (Northern & Central California)
Community members: (201) 468-6088
Allies: (918) 609-4480

Additional Organizations Offering Help

Ready California
Empowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.
ready-california.org

Centro Legal de la Raza
A comprehensive legal services agency protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, and Latino communities through bilingual legal representation, education, and advocacy.
centrolegal.org

Alameda County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.
www.co.alameda.ca.us/defender

The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)
BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.
Telephone: (510) 663-2254
baji.org

California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA)
CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.
www.ciyja.org

Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC)
Organization offering a multi-faceted approach to fighting for social justice. They fight grassroots campaigns to win immigrant rights & housing rights and work toward building a larger movement for social transformation.
cjjc.org

The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Nueva Esperanza is a collaborative led by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity to support the transition needs of newly arrived migrant youth and families. They have brought together organizations, congregations and trained volunteers to be "Accompaniment Teams" or "familias de apoyo" who are matched with new migrant families or individuals and provide support attending legal and court appointments, legal support, securing housing, food donations, job leads, education and providing a network of care.
im4humanintegrity.org

Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA)
MUA a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a double mission of promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice. They offer trainings to build economic security and leadership, and organize campaigns to win immigrant, workers' and women's rights.
mujeresunidas.net

The Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay (VACCEB)
A non-profit corporation with a 17-year history of providing quality service to low-income, refugee and immigrant populations and their families.
vacceb.net

Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach
They offer a variety of programs and services, including as direct legal services, community education, and a full range of immigration services for immigrants.
apilegaloutreach.org

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
A grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC provides legal, language access, and case management services to low-income Arab and Muslims in the SF Bay Area.
araborganizing.org

Bay Area Legal Aid
BayLegal's mission is to provide meaningful access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability.
baylegal.org

The Black Immigration Network (BIN)
A national network of people and organizations serving black immigrant and African American communities who are focused on supporting fair and just immigration, as well as economic and social policies that benefit these communities and all communities of color in order to create a more just and equitable society
blackimmigration.net

National Center for Lesbian Rights
Works toward advancing the civil and human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and their families through litigation, legislation, policy & public education.
nclrights.org

California Human Development Corporation
Adjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visas
californiahumandevelopment.org

Northern California Rapid Response & Immigration Defense Network (NCRRIDN)
A program of the Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco. Works to provide support to every community within the jurisdiction of the San Francisco Immigration Court - from Bakersfield to the Oregon border -in order to protect individuals' due process rights and with the goal of keeping families together.
rapidresponse.sfbar.org

Chinese for Affirmative Action
Works toward systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial injustice.
caasf.org

Upwardly Global
Helps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.
upwardlyglobal.org

San Francisco Rising
Its members organize in African-American, Latino and Asian/Pacific Islander communities in San Francisco and seek to build a new, community-based political infrastructure and to make lasting change on a broad set of issues impacting their communities.
sfrising.org/about

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus
They are committed to the pursuit of equality and justice for all sectors of our society with a specific focus directed toward addressing the needs of low-income, immigrant, and underserved APIs.
advancingjustice-alc.org

Bay Area Legal Aid
BayLegal provides access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability. They serve low- and very low-income clients across seven Bay Area counties.
baylegal.org

AIDS Legal Referral Panel
Helps people with HIV/AIDS in the SF Bay Area maintain or improve their health by resolving legal issues with free and low-cost legal services.
alrp.org

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventstake actioncivil rightsICEimmigrationimmigration reformACLUsocietycommunitySan FranciscoSan MateoSan JoseMarinOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
Get help with improving our schools
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Get help contacting your government representatives
TAKE ACTION
A guide to student walkouts
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
More take action
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos