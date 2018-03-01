Rescued baby chimp enjoys plane ride to new home

A baby chimpanzee was recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and brought on a plane to his new home.The organization Lwiro Primates, which is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the help of Virunga National Park, made the rescue possible.The chimp, named Mussa, has a great time playing around on the plane. He seems very curious as he sits on the pilot's lap, "helps" to adjust the throttle, takes a nap, and enjoys grooming time with his new friend.Lwiro Primates says besides intestinal parasites that are being treated, Mussa is doing very well in his new home.