PETS

Barbra Streisand reveals she cloned her dead dog twice

In an interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said she cloned her two dogs, Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet. (BarbaraStreisand/Insagram)

LOS ANGELES --
In a revealing interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said two of her current dogs are clones.

She told Variety that her pets Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet were cloned from her late dog, Samantha.

When Samantha died last year, Streisand had cells taken from the dog's mouth and stomach.

"I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness," Streisand told Variety.

Streisand also has a third dog, Miss Fanny, a distant cousin of Samantha. The cost to clone a single dog is about $50,000.

Click here for more stories and videos about pets.
